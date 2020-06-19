e-paper
Man marries wooden effigy to fulfil father’s wish in UP’s Prayagraj

The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.

lucknow Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
A few relatives attended the wedding.
A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his father’s wish.

It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan got his son married in this fashion were equally strange.

“I have nine sons of which eight were married. My 9th son has no property and not intelligent, so I got him married to an effigy,” said Shiv Mohan, said the father of the groom while speaking to ANI.

A few relatives attended the wedding.

