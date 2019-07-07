Manipur student’s death: CBI registers FIR after 22 months

Nearly 22 months after the mysterious death of a Manipur student in Gautambuddh Nagar, the special crime branch of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lucknow, registered a case of murder and concealment of evidences against unknown persons on Friday.

On the night of September 8, 2017, the student, Pravish Chanam, 22, went missing after he along with his three friends went to a music concert at India Expo Centre and Market under Knowledge Park police station limits of Gautambuddh Nagar district. His body was found next day lying alongside the road near Murga market under Sector 20 police station area on September 9, 2017. Police cremated the body without ascertaining his identity on September 13, 2017 after conducting its postmortem examination.

A senior CBI official said the case was registered with the special crime branch of CBI, Lucknow on Friday evening in pursuance of the notification issued by the Union government on June 13, 2019.

As per the complaint of Pravish Chanam’s elder brother Phanjoubam Lingthoingambi, an FIR was lodged in this connection against unknown persons.Earlier, he had lodged a similar FIR with Sector 20 police station of Gautambuddh Nagar on September 16, 2017. Before it, he had lodged a missing complaint on September 9, 2017, with the Knowledge Park police station after coming to know about his disappearance through his friends Ashok Thounaojam, Sachin and Teresa Karam (a girl).

The CBI official said the police personnel of Sector 20 had discovered that Pravish was admitted to BR Ambedkar hospital in Sector 30 by a doctor Amit, who also visited the concert, after finding him lying injured outside the concert venue on September 8, 2017. But, Pravish slipped from the hospital on September 9, 2017 and was found lying dead near Murga market the same day.

The victim’s brother came to know about the recovery of his brother’s body and its cremation when he approached Nithari police outpost searching for him on September 14, 2017.

The complainant has raised suspicion of foul play and said that it was really surprising why police personnel cremated the body without getting its identity ascertained when he had already lodged the missing complaint with Knowledge Park police station on September 9, 2017 itself.

He said the post-mortem report clearly mentioned that the victim’s cause of death was shock and haemorrhage due to head injury and multiple abraded contusions and swelling on his entire body. He said the local police despite this did not probe the matter properly .

