MLAs, senior minister filing false cases against us, we can be killed: Unnao victim’s uncle wrote to CJI in Nov 2018

In their battle against UP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the family of the woman identified as the Unnao rape survivor said they faced constant threats, which forced them to write to the authorities, seeking help.

In a letter dated November 1, 2018, the 19-year-old victim’s uncle wrote to the Chief Justice of India and others, accusing five sitting MLAs, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party minister, two judicial magistrates, and some advocates and local media persons of influencing the investigation in the cases filed by the family against Sengar.

Hindustan Times has a copy of the letter provided by the assistant of the victim’s lawyer.

The victim’s uncle, currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail in an attempt to murder case, had written in the letter: Whenever I travel to my village in Unnao from Delhi (where he was living at the time) to appear before the CBI, Lucknow, which is investigating my case, false cases are lodged against me, based on complaints submitted on the directions of MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

The CBI Lucknow unit started investigating four cases concerning the MLA, including the victim’s rape and her father’s murder, in April 2018.

At least six different cases have been lodged against the victim and her uncle at the Makhi police station of Unnao since June 2017, after the victim’s family first raised their voice against Sengar.

“In this condition, the victim, any eye witness or I can be charged under false cases and even be killed,” the uncle had expressed concern in his letter, a copy of which was also sent to the director of the CBI and the Prime Minister’s Office along with a request to shift the investigation from the CBI Lucknow office to the Bureau’s headquarters in Delhi.

However, the letter, like the many sent before it, failed to elicit any response from the authorities till recently.

Over the past year, since the victim first accused Sengar of rape and he was arrested, her family wrote several such letters to the authorities. A majority of these missives were pleas for protection against the four-time MLA, recently expelled from the BJP after he was accused of orchestrating the accident in which the victim and her lawyer received grievous injuries and two of her aunts were killed.

The accident took place on July 28, when the victim’s car was hit by a truck in the Rae Bareli district.

“No one helped us. The police turned down our requests to take action against the MLA’s henchmen who had been harassing and threatening us,” said the victim’s maternal uncle. “They are well connected. We were left with no option but to pray. That too didn’t work. See, two more members of our family (the victim’s aunts) lost their lives,” he said, referring to the accident.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to transfer all cases related to the Unnao rape case to Delhi and complete the investigation of the accident within seven days.

