Monkey menace unabated: Italian tourist attacked in Agra

An Italian tourist was attacked by a monkey in Agra on Wednesday when she was moving towards the western gate of Taj Mahal after depositing her valuables in a locker.

The tourism police took her for treatment and the woman returned to visit the Taj Mahal.

“On Wednesday morning when Italian tourist Maryam was walking towards the western gate of Taj Mahal, a baby monkey came near her. Before she could respond, the simian bit her leg,” informed Avinash Singh, constable from Tourism police deployed at the western gate of Taj.

There was no major injury but as precaution, the tourist was taken to a nearby hospital and preventive injection was given to her. The lady came back and visited the Taj Mahal.

“She boarded the bus for Delhi after viewing Taj Mahal,” stated Singh.

Ankit Namdev, conservation assistant for Archaeological Survey of India, confirmed the incident but said that it took place out of Taj Mahal.

“We too are concerned over such incidents and have repeatedly written to the Agra Nagar Nigam to check monkey menace, but concrete steps are awaited,” stated Namdev.

To recall, a Japanese woman tourist was on August 26 attacked by a monkey on road to Purani Mandi crossing near Taj Mahal. The incident happened when she was photographing a horde of monkeys.

On May 22, a French lady tourist was attacked by a monkey on Taj premises while crossing the floor below Chameli Burj. The injured woman was provided wheelchair and given first aid by ASI staff.

Ten days ago, a 12-day-old infant was snatched from his mother’s lap in Runkata area and killed by a monkey. A few hours later, an elderly woman was injured by a monkey in Kagarol area. She succumbed to injuries the next day during treatment.

