Non-Hindi films shot in UP will also get incentive

The Uttar Pradesh film policy announced during the investors’ summit on Thursday provides for financial assistance to non-Hindi films shot in the state and offers more incentives to Hindi movies made in UP.

Aiming to promote UP as a hub for movie making, the state government included more categories of films for incentives.

If 50% of a film is shot in UP, it will get financial support of ₹1 crore and if 66% of a movie is shot in the state, the amount will be revised to ₹2 crore. Besides, films having five main actors from UP will get an additional ₹25 lakh and those having all actors from UP will get ₹50 lakh.

There will be an additional financial support of ₹50 lakh for films whose production and post-production are done in UP.

As per the new film policy, if the same producer makes another film and half of the shooting is done in the state, the project will be given ₹1.25 crore as assistance and if more than 66% of the shooting is done in UP, the amount will be ₹2.25 crore.

The second film of an internationally acclaimed director/producer will get ₹1.75 crore as financial assistance.

Neelkanth Tiwari, minister of state for information, sports and youth welfare, released the new film policy along with Bollywood stalwarts including Subhash Ghai, Anurag Kashyap, Boney Kapoor who had come to share ideas for making Uttar Pradesh a hub for shooting films.

Not just Hindi, even half of the films in English, Telegu or other languages made in UP would also get financial assistance. If an overseas citizen of the state, who had ancestors in UP, makes a movie the financial assistance would be ₹50 lakh or half of the total cost, whichever is lower.

“Those opening a multiplex will get three years of GST reimbursement,” said Awanish Awasthi, principal secretary, information and D-G (tourism).