e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Prayagraj: District court opens after 48 days; no signs social distancing

Prayagraj: District court opens after 48 days; no signs social distancing

No arrangements were made to cross check whether any lawyer who was entering the compound had his cases listed before the court or not. Also, many were not even wearing any mask or covering their face as is mandatory as per set guidelines.

lucknow Updated: May 09, 2020 00:19 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
No arrangements were made to ensure social distancing among lawyers or their staff who were standing in queues.
No arrangements were made to ensure social distancing among lawyers or their staff who were standing in queues.
         

District court of Prayagraj opened after for 48 days due to lockdown here on Friday. The first day saw just 55 bail applications being listed for hearing but no proper arrangements to ensure social distancing among lawyers or staff inside the compound was seen.

“More than 500 lawyers were allowed entry inside campus though only 55 cases were listed for hearing,” complained many lawyers.

An official with a temperature gun was standing on the main gate who was testing the temperature of everyone entering the compound.

However, no arrangements were made to cross check whether any lawyer who was entering the compound had his cases listed before the court or not. Also, many were not even wearing any mask or covering their face as is mandatory as per set guidelines.

“High Court had recently issued guidelines in which it was specifically said that only those advocates must be allowed entry inside court premises who had their case listed for hearing but no steps were made to ensure compliance. Anyone was allowed entry inside the compound after checking his temperature,” said advocate Manish Khanna, who practices at district court.

On the other hand, lawyers in high court were facing another problem. Court administration had set up a temporary counters for e-filing of cases but due to the limited number of counters, infrastructure and staff, case filing was taking more than usual time and no arrangements were made to ensure social distancing among lawyers or their staff who were standing in queues.

“I waited for more than an hour in the queue to file a bail application, it was an urgent matter but then I decided to return as neither social distancing was maintained in the queue nor any official with a temperature gun was there to check symptoms of COVID-19 in people who were standing in the line. I felt as if I am not only risking my life but also the life of my family member, “said advocate Susheel Tiwari, an advocate of Allahabad high court.

top news
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In