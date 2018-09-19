Probe ordered after video of UP cops dancing on duty goes viral

The Uttar Pradesh on Monday ordered an inquiry after a video of three policemen dancing publicly in Auraiya district went viral on the social media.

Superintendent of police, Auraiya, Triveni Singh said circle officer (city) Shivram Singh would conduct an inquiry into the matter and disciplinary action would be taken after the report was submitted.

The police have identified the constables as Brajesh Kumar, Subodh and Kuldeep who were on duty with police response vehicle (PRV no. 778) in Ajitmal area.

According to officials, Brajesh was celebrating the birth of his nephew by dancing and distributing sweets about two weeks ago when the video was made.

Inspector, PRV, Anil Vishwakarma said all the three constables had been withdrawn from PRV duty. “A report about their conduct has been sent to senior officials,” he added.

A police officer said the act was against service rules and the policemen could face departmental inquiry and suspension.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 13:48 IST