Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas asks members to be present in Ayodhya on Saturday

lucknow

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:08 IST

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a powerful body of saints, has given a call to all its members to remain stationed in Ayodhya on the verdict day.

Head of the Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had conveyed to all members of the Nyas to ensure their presence in Ayodhya on the verdict day, said Kamal Nayan Das, senior member and heir to Mahant Das.

Champat Rai, vice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and member of the Nyas, who operates from New Delhi, will be in Ayodhya. Om Prakash Singhal, treasurer of the Nyas who is based in Delhi, has also been told to be there.

Kamal Nayan Das is confident of a favourable Supreme Court verdict. “We have made all preparations for (construction of )Ram Mandir. The Nyas is ready to start construction of Ram Mandir anytime. Now, it is high-time that Ram Lalla, presiding deity at the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, moves out of a tent to a magnificent temple,” asserted Das.

The Nyas has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement across the country since 1990s. It has more VHP leaders as its members.

The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya, the nerve centre of saffron politics and the place from where the Nyas operates, will be the meeting place for all saints and members on the verdict day. Mahant Das is also head of the Peeth, which is also the operational headquarter of the Nyas.