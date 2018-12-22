Saffron leader ‘books air ticket to Pak’ for Naseeruddin Shah

President of Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena Amit Jani on Friday targeted cine actor Naseeruddin Shah asking him to move to Pakistan if he feared living in India. Jani claimed to have also booked an air ticket for Shah for August 14, the independence day of Pakistan.

Known for his controversial statements, Jani addressed mediapersons in Agra and targeted Naseer for his recent statements on mob violence and wave of ‘fear’ gripping the nation. Shah has recently said in an interview that he was worried about the future of his children. He was speaking in the backdrop of Bulandshahr violence in which a police inspector and a villager were killed following incident of cow slaughter. ‘If Naseeruddin Shah feels scared living in India, then he should leave the country and shift to Pakistan for which we can make arrangements,’ stated Jani. Jani said that he had posted the ticket to Naseer’s address in Mumbai so that he could plan his visit to Pakistan accordingly .

Amit Jani had been courting controversies and had recently named candidates for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections who included controversial names booked for killing and hatred.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 08:56 IST