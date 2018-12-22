UP outfit books Naseeruddin ticket to Pakistan for Aug 14 over his cow remark

Hitting out at Naseeruddin Shah’s comments on Bulandshahr violence, president of Navnirman Sena Amit Jani called the legendary actor a traitor and also booked him a ticket for Karachi.

Speaking to HT, Jani said that he has booked the ticket costing Rs 14,691 for Shah for August 14, which is the Independence day of Pakistan.

Shah found himself at the centre of a major controversy on Friday over his remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month.

He said the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in the violence.

“If Naseeruddin Shah feels scared in India, he can go to Pakistan. The UPNS (Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena) has booked a air-ticket for him to Pakistan for August 14,” UPNS chief Amit Jani told PTI.

“Like him, if anybody else feels scared, the UPNS will also book air-tickets for them to Pakistan,” he said. Wondering why his comments on mob violence were being misconstrued with some people calling him a “traitor”, actor Shah said Friday in Ajmer that he spoke as a “worried Indian” and has the right to express concerns about the country he loves.

“What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. I have said this earlier as well. What did I say this time that I am being called a traitor? It is very strange,” Shah had said yesterday.

“I have to bear criticism. If they have the right to criticise, then I also have the same right. I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?” he asked.

Shah was responding to a question about the backlash he is receiving on social media following his remarks. The actor had expressed anxiety over the growing mob violence in a video interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, which the organisation shared on its YouTube channel on Monday. In the interview, the actor expressed concern over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 08:28 IST