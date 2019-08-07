Unnao case: CBI teams visit rape survivor’s village, accident spot

lucknow

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:08 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams probing the Rae Bareli accident case and Unnao rape case visited the accident spot as well as the village of the rape survivor on Wednesday, officials privy to the investigation said.

A CBI team led by additional director Praveen Sinha and joint director Sampat Meena visited the accident spot in Rae Bareli along with Rae Bareli district magistrate, Neha Sharma and superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Singh, the officials said.

The CBI officers talked to eyewitnesses and cross checked the statement recorded by the probe team.

The CBI officers told the SP to submit a report on the road accidents that occurred at the spot in the last five years. On the recommendation of the state government, the centre had handed over the probe into the road accident to the CBI on July 30. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts were killed in the accident.

A 12-member CBI team probed the accident, questioned eyewitnesess, the truck driver, the truck owner, the doctors involved in the post-mortem and forensic experts.

Another CBI team visited the village of the rape survivor in Unnao district from where the central agency officials collected information about the date of birth of the rape survivor from the school principal, recorded the statement of the family members of the lawyer. The CBI team also visited the residence of the rape survivor and spoke to security personnel.

The CBI team also cross-checked the statement of the policemen posted at Makhi police station.

Later, the CBI team visited the residence of Vinod Mishra, an aide of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengal. They also recorded the statement of the villagers and Suresh Singh, who runs a provision store.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 22:57 IST