Unwelcome buzz: Bees disrupt PM Modi’s Kumbh inspection at Sangam

Even as elaborate security arrangements were made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Prayagraj, district administration officials had a tough time controlling the bees that swarmed Sangam area where the PM was present.

The Prime Minister was taking stock of preparations for Kumbh after performing Ganga pujan when bees swarmed the area, sending officials and security personnel into a tizzy. Within no time, the bees covered the entire area where the PM’s cavalcade was present.

Unable to ward off the bees, the security personnel and officials rushed the PM to his high-security vehicle.

UP governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and other VVIPs were also taken to their respective vehicles.

Security personnel who were present on-the-spot also ran for cover.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said it was an unexpected situation as they had not imagined a bee attack. “The PM and other VVIPs were safely taken out of the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for photographs and even took selfies at the ‘Selfie Point’ in Kumbh Mela area. He was joined by Adityanath, Naik and others.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 07:56 IST