e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP cities violate cracker ban resulting in poor AQI and low visibility

UP cities violate cracker ban resulting in poor AQI and low visibility

In wake of the increasing pollution levels, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale or use of firecrackers in Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr till November end.

lucknow Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Lucknow
The Air Quality Index in the Lalbagh area of Lucknow was recorded at 396 (very poor), as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Kanpur’s Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI of 328 (very poor), as per CPCB.
The Air Quality Index in the Lalbagh area of Lucknow was recorded at 396 (very poor), as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Kanpur’s Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI of 328 (very poor), as per CPCB. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times photo)
         

Despite a government ban on crackers in some Uttar Pradesh cities, especially those near Delhi, residents couldn’t resist bursting firecrackers during Diwali on Saturday, resulting in poor Air Quality Index (AQI) level and low visibility the next morning.

Moreover, the debris of firecrackers and other festival paraphernalia were seen littered across the cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Moradabad, and Kanpur on Sunday.

In wake of the increasing pollution levels, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale or use of firecrackers in Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr till November end.

Despite this, unabated fireworks took place on Diwali night.

The Air Quality Index in the Lalbagh area of Lucknow was recorded at 396 (very poor), as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Kanpur’s Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI of 328 (very poor), as per CPCB.

Meanwhile, the residents questioned the cracker ban.

“What good did the government ban on firecrackers bring? It was of no use. Lots of firecrackers were burst, emitting a lot of pollutants. During the morning walk today, I faced some difficulties. Then what is the point of this ban,” asked a resident of Kanpur.

Another local resident said despite the ban, people managed to buy firecrackers. “Had the government ensured proper implementation of the ban, the situation would have been different. My question is how come the crackers were burst despite the ban?”

Akash from Moradabad echoed: “Lots of firecrackers were burst on the night of Diwali. I came out for a morning walk today, and I am having trouble breathing because of the pollution and smog.”

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU
250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In