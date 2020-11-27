Uttar Pradesh reports 2,237 fresh Covid-19 cases, Lucknow 348

lucknow

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:59 IST

Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 count reached 535,449 on Thursday with 2,237 fresh cases, including 348 in Lucknow, while the death toll reached 7,674 with 30 new fatalities.

Kanpur reported 148 cases, Ghaziabad 172, Gautam Buddh Nagar 97, Prayagraj 91, Gorakhpur 61, Meerut 199 and Varanasi 102. Hathras reported no case. Meerut reported four deaths, Lucknow three, Varanasi and Moradabad two each, and Kanpur, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar one each.

In Lucknow, fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar (28), Gomti Nagar (26), Rae Bareli Road (18), Alambagh (21), Chowk (20), Madiaon (12) Ashiyana (19), Sarojininagar (15), Mahanagar (16), Vikas Nagar (17), Jankipuram (15), Talkatora (16), Aliganj (15) and Aminabad (14).

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 93.32%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The positivity rate in Lucknow is around 6.7%. In all, 188 patients were discharged while samples of 11,099 people were taken for contact tracing on Thursday.

Lucknow has till now reported 70,528 cases of which 65,820 have recovered and 978 people have died.

Till now, 52,922 patients have opted for home isolation in Lucknow of which 50,479 have recovered. The state has tested 18,636,313 samples for Covid-19 till now.

A meeting of health officials was conducted to review facilities for Covid-19 patients and to make preparations for the same in view of a rise in cases. Officials were asked to ensure contact tracing as soon as possible for each case that tested positive and to make sure they were provided required medical facilities.