Wrote to CM about Sonbhadra village land dispute in January, claims Apna Dal (S) MLA Chero

Apna Dal (S) MLA Hariram Chero, who represents the Duddhi Assembly constituency of Sonbhadra district, on Tuesday said that he wrote a letter to chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 14, 2019 informing him about the land dispute at Umbha village and demanded action against the village head Yagyadutt Bhurkia.

Apna Dal (S) is an alliance partner of the NDA government led by BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Seven months after he wrote the letter, the incident took place.

Chero said that a group of residents of Umbha visited his house Mardava in December 2018 and told him that the village head Yagyadatt was forcing them to vacate the land which they had cultivated since ages and last many generations. They sought his help.

Chero said, “I organised a jan chaupal at Umbha in January. I invited officials of Ghorawal Tehsil. Locals of Umbha informed that the village head frequently threatened them and asked them to leave the land. They also demanded action against the village head. Thereafter, I asked the officials to look into the matter and take the actions required to sort out the dispute.”

The MLA said, “I also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apprising him of the whole issue and demanded that strict action should be ensured against the village head who at that time was forcing the locals to leave the land which is the only source of their livelihood.”

Chero said that he visited Lucknow and provided the letter to the CM and urged him to ensure action in the matter.

Chero said that no action was taken into the matter. He said that he wrote letter on January 14 and the incident took place on July 17. If the state government had taken cognizance of his letter and ensured action in the matter, the incident of Umbha could have been prevented.

He said that he is very sad over the incident and demand security for the locals.

Moreover, BJP MLA from Robertsganj, Bhupesh Chaubey said that as far as letter by the Apana Dal (S) MLA is concerned, he is not aware about that.

Chaubey said that the incident is very unfortunate. After the incident, state government has ensured strict action and suspended four officials on whose part laxity come to the fore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the village and called on the members of the families of the victims. He announced a compensation of Rs 18.50 lakh each for the families of the victims and Rs 2.5 lakh each for the injured. An Awas each will be provided to the families. Probe is on. Exemplary action would be taken against the officials on whose part laxity come to the fore.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:36 IST