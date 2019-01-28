Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet meet at Kumbh, then a holy dip and a Uri movie show

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting will be held on the banks of the Sangam at the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj for the first time on Tuesday, following which the ministers will watch the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri at a special screening in a mobile theatre.

Prayagraj district magistrate Suhas LY said preparations were complete for the meeting and the holy dip that the ministers are expected to take in the Sangam waters.

Special security arrangements have made around the integrated command and control centre, the venue of the cabinet meeting, in Sector 1 of the Kumbh Mela area.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at the Bamrauli airport from Lucknow at 10 am and head straight for the Kumbh Mela. The ministers, along with the chief minister, are likely to have a darshan of Akshayvat and Hanuman temple later in the day. The meeting will be a replica of the ones held in state capital. The chief minister, 24 cabinet ministers, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, will attend the meeting. Senior officials to be present at the meeting include the chief secretary, additional chief secretary and secretaries of various departments,” he said.

State government spokesperson and cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the Hindi film, ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’, would be screened for the cabinet in a mobile theatre after the ministers attend the meeting and bathe in the Sangam.

The meeting is scheduled at 11am and there is speculation that major decisions could be taken.

When asked, a government spokesman, however, said the agenda for the meeting was being finalised.

The area around Sangam nose was cleaned and decorated on Monday for the holy dip that the ministers would take after the cabinet meeting.

In December 2003, a UP cabinet meeting was organised in the State Public Library situated inside the Chandrashekhar Azad Park premises in Allahabad (now renamed as Prayagraj) when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was the chief minister. Samajwadi Party MLAs had boycotted the meeting. The first meeting of the UP Legislative Assembly was organised in the same State Public Library on 29 July, 1937.

