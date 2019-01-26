 Priyanka Gandhi may begin political innings with Kumbh holy dip
Priyanka Gandhi may begin political innings with Kumbh holy dip

Priyanka Gandhi, who will take charge as the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East the same day, will also hold a press conference jointly with Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow.

Jan 26, 2019 14:10 IST
New Delhi
priyanka gandhi,lok sabha elections 2019
**File Photo** RAEBARELI, INDIA- APRILl 16, 2014:Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed by congreess workers during her public meeting for giving final touch to Sonia Gandhi poll campaign in Raebareli, India on Wednesday, April 16, 2014. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times

Accompanied by Congress President and brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to begin her formal political career after taking a holy dip in the Ganga at the Kumbh Mela on February 4.

Priyanka Gandhi, who will take charge as the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East the same day, will also hold a press conference jointly with Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow.

According to informed sources, both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have zeroed in on February 4 for the holy dip on the occasion of “Mauni Amavasya” and the second “Shahi Snan”.

But if they don’t get a chance to take a holy dip on February 4, they will opt for February 10 on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the 3rd ‘Shahi Snan”.

This is perhaps the first time that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will take a dip on the banks of Sangam.

In 2001, then Congress President Sonia Gandhi had attended the Kumbh Mela and taken a holy dip.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 14:09 IST

