Assembly elections 2018 Live updates: Congress is trying to use impeachment to threaten judiciary, says PM Modi

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram- fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

On Sunday, prime minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The prime minister is also scheduled to address public rallies in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha and Jabalpur.

Voting will be held in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in a single phase on November 28 and December 7 respectively.

1:11 pm IST BJP ensured one rank one pension to the soldiers: PM Modi “The soldiers were demanding one rank one pension for the last 40 years. I want to ask the Congress why did they not listen to them. When we came to power we ensured one rank one pension to the soldiers,” said PM Modi.





1:05 pm IST What Congress had done in 50 years, Raje did in 5 years: PM What the Congress had done in 50 years, Vasundhara Raje did in 5 years. Now, you have to decide are you going to vote for the BJP or for a party which will make you wait 50 years to get work done,” said PM Modi.





12:58 pm IST Congress is trying to use impeachment to threaten judiciary: PM Modi “Congress is dragging the judiciary into politics. Congress is creating an atmosphere of fear for the judiciary. One of their leaders asked the Supreme Court to delay the Ayodhya hearing because of 2019 polls. When a judge doesn’t pay heed to their demands, they try to use impeachment to threaten judiciary. But, I urge the judiciary to keep on treading the path of justice without any fear,”said PM Modi.





12.56 pm IST It’s Raje’s 5 years vs Congress’ 5 years “We want votes on the basis of development. It’s Vasundhara Raje’s 5 years vs Congress’ 5 years,” said PM Modi.





12:49 pm IST Congress is a confused party: PM Modi “The Congress is a confused party. They are confused about their CM Candidates, their leader is so confused,” said PM Modi.





12:46 pm IST When I go abroad, they don’t see my caste, they just see India: PM Modi “When I go abroad, they don’t see my caste, they just see India and its people,” said PM Modi in Rajasthan’s Alwar





12:43 pm IST Congress worked towards breaking the country: PM Modi “While BJP worked towards making the country strong, Congress worked to break it,” said PM Modi.





12:40 pm IST Marginalised communities are just vote-bank for Congress: PM Modi When a Congress leader humiliated me over my caste, he was suspended from the party. But, after two months, he was cordially welcomed by the party. Marginalised communities are just vote-bank for them. That’s what caste means to them. Everyone knows their conduct towards Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They did not even confer him Bharat Ratna,” said PM Modi





12:37 pm IST Congress has no vision for welfare of Rajasthan: PM “Congress is now asking my caste, abusing my mother as they don’t have any other agenda to fight the polls on. They don’t have any vision for the welfare of Rajasthan,” said PM Modi





12:34 pm IST If Congress had courage, they would have challenged the work done by CM Vasundhara Raje: PM “The Congress is stooping lower day-by day. They have forgotten civility. If they’ve had courage, they would have challenged the work done by CM Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan,” said PM Modi





12:31 pm IST PM Modi addresses public rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar.



