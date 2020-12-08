e-paper
Malini's scratch song becomes a spooky delight

Malini’s scratch song becomes a spooky delight

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:32 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Singer-composer Malini Awasthi with co-composers Naman Adhakari and Abhinav Sharma after recording ‘Heer’ song in Lucknow.
Singer-composer Malini Awasthi with co-composers Naman Adhakari and Abhinav Sharma after recording ‘Heer’ song in Lucknow.(Sourced photo)
         

Folk singer Malini Awasthi’s latest film song ‘Heer’ is making waves in musical space. Sung and recorded in Lucknow, she teamed with city-folks and composers Naman Adhikari and Abhinav Sharma.

Talking about the song, the Padma Shri awardee said, “It has been over a year since I recorded the song. It started when two young boys Naman and Abhinav came to meet and take my blessing. They were fresh pass-outs from AR Rehman’s music academy. They wished to collaborate for some project.”

Then Malini came across a poem by lyricist Dipti Misra, an UPite. “So, I went to their studio in Lucknow. Heer is a ‘fakirana andaaz’ genre, but I wanted to sing in a ‘doha’ style. We tried a basic composition and added the modern peppy feel to it. Then, I recorded this scratch to pitch it for some film,” said ‘Dil Mera Muft Ka’ (Agent Vinod) singer.

It was in that same period, a leading production house held an online competition. Telling more about it, she said, “It was then our song was submitted the song and got selected. We went to Mumbai and they promised to use this song. After sometime, I got to know that Akshay Kumar’s company has loved our song and have decided to use it for a film. Later, we came to know that it was for a supernatural thriller ‘Durgamati’.”

Giving an insight on her new song, which already has multi-million hits, she said, “The lyrics ‘Bina Ranjhe ki Heer hui main’ has eerie feel to it and we knew from the beginning that it will suit a supernatural subject. To give it a haunting and tripping feel of the past we added sitar, flute and variety of other musical equipment. Another interesting thing is that I wanted to render a fresh version but the team was so sure to use the scratch only!”

Mailini has earlier too sung ‘Sunder Sudheel’ for Bhoomi Padnekar in ‘Dum Laga Kar Haisa’ with Rahul Ram for composer Anu Malik. The music production has also asked the team to make more songs for them. Besides, Malini has presented seven independent songs since lockdown.

