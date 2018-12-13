Today in New Delhi, India
Mizoram assembly elections 2018: How the Congress lost its last bastion in the North-east

Mizoram assembly elections 2018: Unlike Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Nagaland, the BJP has not made big gains in Mizoram in terms of seats. To be sure, the BJP will have an MLA in the MIzoram assembly for the first time.

mizoram elections Updated: Dec 13, 2018 08:34 IST
Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
New Delhi
Mizoram assembly elections 2018: Mizo National Front (MNF) workers hold up party flag as they celebrate the party's victory in the Assembly elections, in Aizawl.(PTI)

There are two key takeaways from the Mizoram election results. The Congress has suffered its biggest defeat in the state since 1998. This has taken away the Congress’s last bastion in the Northeast. The Mizo National Front (MNF), which has got a majority in the 40-member assembly, has made a political comeback after 10 years.

Although it is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, the MNF fought the elections on its own in the state and has said that it doesn’t need the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, unlike Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Nagaland, the BJP has not made big gains in Mizoram in terms of seats. To be sure, the BJP will have an MLA in the MIzoram assembly for the first time.

Zoramthanga to be sworn in on Saturday

Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga would be sworn-in as the chief minister of Mizoram at the Raj Bhavan here at 12 noon on Saturday, state protocol department officials said Wednesday. Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan formally invited Zoramthanga on Wednesday to form the next government after receiving the signed notification of the result from Election Commission officials who arrived here late in the evening, Raj Bhavan sources said.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 08:34 IST

