Akshay Tritiya 2020: Why it is auspicious to buy gold on this day

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:15 IST

The auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm by the Hindu and Jain communities all over India every year. The significance of this festival is that it is believed that the line of destiny changes on this very day.

Deities such as Lord Vishnu are worshipped on Akshay Tritiya and this year the day falls on April 26. Akshay means ‘never diminishing’ and people who observe a fast on this day would enjoy peace in their lives. On the other hand, the word Tritiya means that this day falls on the third day of the bright half of the vaisakhi month.

There is also another reason why Akshay Tritiya is celebrated by the Jain community. It is because they remember the year long fast which was undertaken by Tirthanakara Rishabha and which came to an end on this day when the sage had sugarcane juice. Akshay Tritiya is celebrated in different parts of the country. In Chhattisgarh, Akshay Tritiya is known as Akti while in the western regions like Rajasthan and Gujarat it is referred to as Akha Teej.

It is believed that Lord Kubera, the God of wealth had prayed to Goddess Lakshmi on Akshay Tritiya due to which he was showered with money. This is why it is considered auspicious to buy gold or property on this day. It is also auspicious to start a new business and also get married on Akshay Tritiya.

This year, however, due to the coronavirus, the long queues outside jewellery shops will not be there. But one can pray that this day brings happiness in our lives and drives fear away.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter