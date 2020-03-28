Be a rebel for a cause, says chef Gaggan Anand

more-lifestyle

He is undoubtedly one of India’s most renowned, respected and acclaimed chefs, and the eccentricity in chef Gaggan Anand’s food is a reflection of his own personality. Most know him because of his eponymous restaurant Gaggan, in Thailand, which is has been the best restaurant in Thailand, and Asia’s best restaurant on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, as reported by Restaurant magazine.

A split from his partners led Gaggan Anand to open his own restaurant in 2019. The mastermind was in the city a few weeks ago for the launch of Culinary Culture — a group of passionate research chefs who offer consulting services for food-based businesses.The outspoken chef spoke to us about his collaboration with Cuilinary Culture, the rebel that he is and his future plans. Excerpts:

What exactly pushed you to collaborate with Vir Sanghvi for Culinary Culture?

Vir approached me with the whole idea of being a mentor so that we can remove the various myths associated with being a chef. We also want to change how Indian food dining is perceived on a global map.

What does the rebel in you have to say about the current state of India’s hospitality industry? The various awards shows, the pursuit of becoming a celebrity chef, hosting cooking shows etc?

Break the monotony and cook. Be a rebel for a cause. Awards and recognition is all great. But stay focused and do what you are meant to do. Quick success is not the easy solution, work for it and find ways to be better than what you were before.

Not many know about your new eponymous restaurant, please tell us about it and the journey that went behind opening it?

Well, everyone knows the reason why Gaggan shut down. And within three months, we opened Gaggan Anand. To explain the journey in a few lines is impossible. A lot went into it. I can say, you all just have to come and try it!

Do you believe that in some way, the good that you do and the hard work that you put in, somewhere and somehow pays off?

It always does. But smart, hard work is what I believe in. Stay authentic, believe in what you do and keep moving forward. Success is just a definition of how others assess you. What matters is what you’re doing about it.

You spoke about how you had no idea of your popularity in India? Have you now finally grasped and sensed that you’re no less than a celebrity chef?

I am grateful that I am recognised as an international Indian chef. But I am still the same as I was before. For me, it’s a matter of fun, and it’s awesome.

Any plans on opening a restaurant in Mumbai or in the country?

Not yet. But who knows what happens in future.

