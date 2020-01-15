e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / More Lifestyle / Cannabis makes you bad at driving, even when the high wears off

Cannabis makes you bad at driving, even when the high wears off

While several studies have examined the direct effect of cannabis intoxication on driving, no other studies until now have examined the effects on driving in heavy marijuana users who are not high.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Research has consistently shown that early substance use, including cannabis, is associated with poorer cognitive performance.
Research has consistently shown that early substance use, including cannabis, is associated with poorer cognitive performance.(Unsplash )
         


Cannabis consumption can make people bad at driving even when they are sober and the ones who start with the habit early on in their lives, fare even worse on driving parameters.

These findings were derived from a study by McLean Hospital’s Mary Kathryn Dahlgren, Ph.D., Staci Gruber, Ph.D., and their team from other institutions which was recently published in the Drug and Alcohol Dependence journal. It revealed that in addition to chronic, heavy, recreational cannabis use being associated with poorer driving performance in non-intoxicated individuals, the earlier onset of marijuana use (under age 16) is linked to further worsened driving test scores.

While several studies have examined the direct effect of cannabis intoxication on driving, no other studies until now have examined the effects on driving in heavy marijuana users who are not high.

Senior author Gruber, along with Dahlgren, used a customised driving simulator to assess the potential impact of cannabis use on driving performance. At the time of the study, marijuana users had not used intoxicated for at least the past 12 hours.

Overall, heavy marijuana users demonstrated poorer driving performance as compared to non-users. For example, in the simulated driving exercise, marijuana users hit more pedestrians, exceeded the speed limit more often, made fewer stops at red lights, and made more centerline crossings.

“People who use cannabis don’t necessarily assume that they may drive differently, even when they’re not high,” she said. “We’re not suggesting that everyone who uses cannabis will demonstrate impaired driving, but it’s interesting that in a sample of non-intoxicated participants, there are still differences in those who use cannabis relative to those who don’t.”

When researchers divided marijuana users into groups based on when they started using cannabis, they found that significant driving impairment was detected and completely localised to those who began using marijuana regularly before age 16.

Dahlgren said that “research has consistently shown that early substance use, including the use of cannabis, is associated with poorer cognitive performance.”

She added, “What was interesting was when we examined impulsivity in our analyses, most of the differences we saw between cannabis users and healthy controls went away, suggesting that impulsivity may play a role in performance differences.”

States where marijuana has been legalised have seen growing public concern that more individuals will drive while intoxicated. But since performance issues can occur even in people who aren’t high, Gruber said the public needs to rethink the ways it understands impairment.

Dahlgren concluded that “it’s important to be mindful that whether someone is acutely intoxicated, or a heavy recreational cannabis user who’s not intoxicated, there may be an impact on driving, but certainly not everyone demonstrates impairment simply as a function of exposure to cannabis. This is especially important to keep in mind given increasing numbers of medical cannabis patients who differ from recreational users with regard to product choice and goal of use.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle