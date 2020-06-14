e-paper
Free books: A 'books on wheels' store comes to rescue students amid Covid-19 crisis

Free books: A ‘books on wheels’ store comes to rescue students amid Covid-19 crisis

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, a mobile book house by Sion Friends Circle is in operation in Mumbai’s Sion area, which helps students to donate and take books for free.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Mumbai, Maharshtra
The initiative is by a group which calls itself the Sion Friends Circle has been welcomed by students, most of whom are unable to purchase books due to their unavailability in the market.
The initiative is by a group which calls itself the Sion Friends Circle has been welcomed by students, most of whom are unable to purchase books due to their unavailability in the market.(ANI)
         

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, a mobile book house is in operation in Mumbai’s Sion area, which helps students to donate and take books for free.

The initiative is by a group which calls itself the Sion Friends Circle has been welcomed by students, most of whom are unable to purchase books due to their unavailability in the market.

“I gave this mobile store books of class 7 and took from them books for class 9. It is becoming very difficult for us to study as books are not available in the market, shops are shut,” said a student.

Speaking to ANI, Sarika, a parent said, “Classes are expected to resume but stationery shops are shut. I took books from them so that children can study at home. Students are unable to get books amid COVID-19 situation but this mobile book house is very beneficial.”

Ashok Kurme, a group member of Sion Friends Circle said, “We have named this store--free book house. Our group has taken this initiative with the aim of providing books to the people in need amid the current situation. We prepared a mobile book store which does not need any fuel to work, it’s a handcart. We will move this store across Sion on a weekly basis.”

A total of 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and toll to 3,830, state Health Department said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

