Happy Children’s Day 2019: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, SMS, Facebook & Whatsapp status

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:31 IST

Children’s Day is around the corner and it is time to please the little one without whom our world would lack all the joy and happiness we otherwise enjoy.

Here are a few wishes you can send to each other and your children, to remind them how much you love them.

Imagine life without children? It would be like a world without the sun, the moon and the stars. The ones who get live with a kid are truly blessed. These little bundles of joy are the angels of God. Happy Children’s Day 2019!

Let’s pledge this Children’s Day to make this world a more beautiful and safer place for our little ones! Happy Children’s Day 2019!

Kids are like stars. The more you nurture them, the more they shine!

Happy Children’s Day 2019!

We are the ones who teach you math and science. But, we need to learn how to live life and how to laugh with all your hearts from you. Happy Children’s Day 2019!

You won’t ever stress much over anything if you let your in inner child guide you. Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day 2019!

If there will be no children, the world would be devoid of all the sunshine, love and laughter. Children are the most precious gift God has given us. We should guide, protect and love them with all our heart. They are our greatest treasures.

Happy Children’s Day 2019!

On this day devoted entirely to you, I want you to know that no words can describe how special you are to me. You are my happiness, my sunshine and my love! Happy Children’s Day 2019!

I would like to thank all the adorable kids of this world for making me smile simply by being their innocent self. Happy Children’s Day 2019!

My sweet child, you are my lifeline. Even the thought of being without you sends shivers down my spine. I love you. Happy Children’s Day 2019!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter