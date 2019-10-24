Happy Dhanteras 2019:Best wishes, wallpapers, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Facebook Status

more-lifestyle

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is the firts day of the five-day-long Diwali celebrations. It is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold jewellery and new utensils.

This Dhanteras greet your loved ones and remind them that you care with these wishes.

Matchstick glows for a minute, a candle glows for an hour and Sun glows for a day but, a wish can glow forever. So, I wish for your good health and wealth. Have a happy and glowing Dhanteras 2019!

May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless your business and May you rise above all challenges Happy Dhanteras 2019!

Clean your houses, decorate it with candles, make a rangoli and light up diya as Goddess Lakshmi prepares to come. Happy Dhanteras 2019!

Adorn our lives else trite - With sparklers that motley skies - As soaring spirits of powder wander - Let us thank the heavenly might in this festive season of lights.Happy Dhanteras 2019!

Good Health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2019!

May the Dhanteras festivities endow you with opulence and prosperity. May happiness kncok at your door. Wishing you a bright future and luck in your life. Happy Dhanteras 2019!

On this festive day of Dhanteras, May divine blessings of Goddess Laxmi bestow on you bountiful fortune. Here’s sending my wishes.Happy Dhanteras 2019!

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams with fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues and different perspectives. May your life be bright and beautiful, and full of pleasant surprises and moments.Happy Dhanteras 2019!

May Goddess Lakshmi shower on you her immense blessings, enriching your lives with prosperity, happiness and joy on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2019!

May your business always flourish and you defeat all evils in life. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber always keep you in their list of blessed ones.Happy Dhanteras 2019!

