Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 24, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:55 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A helping hand will be available for homemakers today. Many difficulties are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. It will be a good idea to delay a property purchase to look for better bargains. Those feeling a bit rushed on the academic front will be able to deal with it satisfactorily. An assignment completed competently will get into the sights of those who matter You will be able to meet a deadline without much problem today. Following instructions regarding fitness in letter and spirit is likely to find you nearing total health.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling on a long journey. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Take financial matters seriously, as you can make mistakes today. The condition of those ailing for long may show a marked improvement. You may be compelled to organise a function at home that you are not really keen on.

Love Focus: Eliciting a positive response from someone you have a soft corner is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An old property being sold is likely to bring you into big money. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Your hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front. Those playing the stocks can expect the day to turn out profitable. Something new started on the fitness front is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Family is likely to encourage you to realise your dreams and put your ideas into practice. Your impulsiveness on the work front may get you on the wrong side of those who matter.

Love Focus: Some of you may derive much satisfaction by working in proximity to the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A friend is likely to help you out when you need help the most. Your cocktail circuit will afford you an opportunity of meeting important people. Property owned by you is likely to prove lucky. You will succeed in impressing superiors by stage-managing something on the work front. Read the fine print in a financial negotiation, as chances of getting a raw deal cannot be ruled out. You are likely to suffer from mental stress. Some positive developments on the academic front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Obstacles put on your romantic path may become difficult to surmount.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to be at your peak of efficiency on the work front. A business trip promises to bring some lucrative opportunities. A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy. Meeting someone you have not met in years will be most enjoyable. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. A chance of acquiring property appears bright for those looking for one. You are likely to come out with flying colours in a challenging situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is best to keep the love secrets to yourself today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A property deal is likely to be sealed and make you a proud owner of an apartment or house. You are likely to begin the process of righting all wrongs committed on the academic front. You will feel more fit and energetic, as you take the right steps on the health front. Setting up a new house is indicated for some homemakers. Spirituality may become all consuming and encourage you to undertake a pilgrimage. On the professional front, don’t act as if everything will come out right, you will need to become proactive.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling time is foreseen with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. You are likely to get on the wrong side of a senior, but will manage to come back in his or her good books real fast! It is time to sharpen your focus once again on the professional front. Arguments and disagreements will feature in an outing with friends or family. Chance for a sightseeing trip may materialise and make for an enjoyable day. Impulse buying can set you back by a few thousands on the financial front. Health remains good as you balance out your diet with physical activity.

Love Focus: A relaxing time is foreseen on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Starting something new on the work front is indicated and will add to your professional reputation. Making money may not be too difficult and will lead you to prosperity. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. Those expecting possession of a property paid for may face delay. You may not enjoy an outing with friends or relations for reasons best known to you. Strong showing on the academic front will motivate you to keep giving your best. Chances of money coming into your kitty from an expected source look real.

Love Focus: If you plan to implement some romantic ideas on the love front, ensure that the lover is in the mood.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A party or a function may give you a golden opportunity to network and make new contacts. There is a strong possibility of enjoying a vacation out of town or abroad. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Excellent returns from previous investments and from immovable property cannot be ruled out for some. You will need to review your performance on the academic front to avoid downward slide.

Good networking is likely to help you, so get down to refreshing old contacts on the professional front. Those keen on a dietary change are likely to reap rich benefits on the health front.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to make a relationship click, but you will succeed.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is a good day to visit people you have not met for long. A pilgrimage or a vacation is on the cards and promises an enjoyable time. This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front. you for a ride by promising much, but delivering little. Those suffering from an ailment for long will find positive improvement in their health. Keeping things under your control on the academic front is most important. Something you have initiated long before at work is likely to start benefitting the organisation now. Someone on the business front may take.

Love Focus: Partner may be in an appeasing mood on the domestic front, so play along!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you are slated to enjoy a long distance travel. It may become difficult to refute someone’s claims on your property. It is a good idea to reflect on what is and what could have been in your personal life. Be extra judicious in making an expensive purchase, as you can pay more than the market price. Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. Organising something at home or giving a treat to celebrate something is possible. This is a favourable time to introduce something you had been wanting to on the professional front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are certain to develop a better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A long excursion is in the pipeline for youngsters and promises great fun. This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. Retaining everything that you have studied may seem challenging on the academic front, but you will manage. You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. This is an excellent time for getting something done on the home front contemplated for long. You can come to saving mode on the financial front. Something not up to the mark at work can put you in an embarrassing situation.

Love Focus: Those feeling stagnant in their relationship will make efforts to rekindle their love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 07:53 IST