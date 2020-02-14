Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 14, what’s in store for Aquarius, Capricorn, Aries, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:36 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you can plan a wedding anniversary or some other celebration. Problems are foreseen for those travelling long distances by road. Students need to pull up their socks to fare well amongst the growing competition. An enjoyable day with relatives or friends is foreseen for some. Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. A professional advice taken from someone may not prove hundred percent correct. You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Lack of confidence can dishearten those appearing for an important exam. You are likely to give your piece of mind to someone out to tarnish your image. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Things start looking rosy again on the financial front! You may find yourself out of the inner circle on the professional front. Spouse will be most supportive and even give a helping hand in whatever you are doing.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for anything romantic today.

Lucky Number: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute. You may have a tough time in deciding the best course of action to rectify your mistake. Luck shines on those searching for a suitable job. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Don’t depend entirely on your judgement for enhancing finances. A family member may not be in a mood to follow what you suggest.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong for the eligible for getting a suitable matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Number: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Keep someone who you are suspicious about under close observation. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Those not feeling on the top of the world health-wise should remain indoors. You may take a bit of a risk in helping out someone from getting into a fix at work. You will diffuse all tensions and make the home front a happy place to be in.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky number: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Family life will prove most rewarding, as you get the opportunity to let your hair down and relax. Those studying for competitions can face problems in finding their old rhythm. This is an excellent day when you get to spend time constructively. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just around the corner for some. Those thinking of a new venture will need to get stabilized on the financial front. Over indulgence in food and drinks should be guarded against.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings may not be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky number: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Students will need to do better than their current performance to attain their goal. This is the day to reap the full benefits of an initiative taken by you on the social front. Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. You are likely to catch your senior in a good mood and get what you wanted. A subtle hint will be enough for the one who has been taking you for granted on the home front.

Love Focus: There is a fifty-fifty chance of getting struck by Cupid’s arrow for those looking for love.

Lucky number: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Desire to achieve a common dream may make some give their best to a social cause. Doctors, engineers and other professionals can find the day professionally satisfying. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. An overseas deal can bring in good profits, only if pursued relentlessly. Your desire for changes on the domestic front can be met with stiff resistance.

Love Focus: Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love.

Lucky number: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Laying bare your emotional side may make you vulnerable, so keep a check. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. You will need to muster all your convincing powers to swing a deal in your favour. You can become part of a high powered delegation and represent your company or country abroad. Spouse’s advice will have much merit in it, so don’t reject it out of hand

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky number: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. A piece of good news awaits some on the social front. Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. Much spadework will be required in getting a project on the tracks. If you are travelling for a specific purpose, you will achieve what you have set out for.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence in an outing you are not in the mood for can prove annoying to you.

Lucky number: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Some of you may need to counter negativity in your lives by focusing on the positive. Those wanting to come back in shape will need to evolve ways that suit their lifestyle. Those thinking of investing should wait for the auspicious moment. Mending fences with a professional rival will be a step in the right direction. Devote time to plan your career path. Some developments on the family front may get you into a contemplative mood.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may need to sort out their differences.

Lucky number: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those preparing for competitions may find it difficult to achieve full concentration. Your attempts to hog the limelight on the social front may be partially successful. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. An occult science or an alternate therapy can attract you, but it is best not to get into any mumbo-jumbo. Some positive signals can emanate for those seeking a raise or promotion. Involving yourself in family affairs will help in keeping the mood buoyant. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky number: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Confusions on the joint family front will be nicely handled by you without ruffling any feathers. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. A gift from someone close is likely to make you immensely happy. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Good physical condition will help you in preventing common ailments. You will succeed in diffusing an ugly situation at work by tact and diplomacy.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky number: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

