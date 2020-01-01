Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 1, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): The day is set to begin with good news, so rejoice. An ancestral inheritance may fetch you with super normal gains. Travel plans to a short distance appears to be on cards. A well-planned provisional account for finances will be a step in the right direction. Try prioritizing health for better productivity. Entrepreneurial association with the government may need to be reworked upon. Mother’s blessings will definitely act as a shield to safeguard you from challenges, if any.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears to be like a hot dessert for the day. Don’t haste! Patience required.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): An increment in income is likely to boost your morale. A business trip awaits you. There are high chances for an inherited acquisition. You are likely to experiment with new tricks n techniques to enhance your entrepreneurial skills. Maintaining a low profile on the social front will be beneficial. A new exercising regimen is likely to work wonders for you. Parent’s support will prove to be a boon for you.

Love front: You will put all your energy in keeping alive a certain secret relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Marginal increment in financial success awaits you. Accrued income from past investments are likely to bring more benefits. A calm and composed behavior at the workplace helps build better relationships with peers. More keen observation would be required at your end for your child’s progress. Try avoiding a not-so-wanted trip! The day welcomes you in good health, with physical fitness and tremendous energy. This excellent day does turn your wishes into horses and makes you gallop away!

Love Focus: Married couples seem to find their quality hours together!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) : A fun-loving company on the journey keeps you cheerful. Family front will be extremely supportive towards you. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Business front appears to be profitable. Some of you are likely to go for an image makeover. Those relying on the health supplements would need to be a little careful. Good looks and great health on the cards, for the day! Your prized possession welcomes compliments from people around you.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to support your decisions well.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Leo (July 23-August 23): The performer within you outshines on the professional front. You will easily spend money for your needs and won’t feel hesitant. Good health allows you to stretch your limits further and try a new exercising routine. Unnecessary travel plans need to be avoided. Avoid taking things to your heart on the family front. The property you have been longing for is likely to reach the final stages. Academic front brings you extraordinary opportunities.

Love Focus: Those looking for matrimonial alliances are likely to get proposals from a different country.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Recognition from superiors at workplace is in store for you today. It would be wise to maintain a healthy lifestyle to live a comfortable life. A well-planned budget is going to be a step in right direction to keep the financial front stable. Parents are likely to be a source of motivation for the kids. Air travel is indicated for some; keep the necessary documents handy. Socially, you will be much sought after.

Love Focus: A romantic trip with the spouse is much required.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Libra (September 24-October 23): If money was on your mind; you shouldn’t worry about it at all as it is likely to come to you from some unexpected sources. Those new on the job may have to adjust quickly to the office environment. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. Those driving cannot afford to be careless today. An old property may bring you into big money. Academic aspirations of those pursuing higher studies are likely to be met. You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Setting up office or room is likely to keep you busy. Home front requires your attention, so don’t neglect it. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. A celebration may keep you happily involved. A financial issue can give you some anxious moments. Carelessness on the health front would not be a wise idea.

Love Focus: Give some more time for romance to take root.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A business deal that you were after may finally be yours. An urgently required loan is likely to get sanctioned. Family may not approve of your ideas to start something new. Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. Spending time with your near and dear ones is possible today. Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. Keep your chances alive by being more methodical on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep partner happy on the love front by doing things together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to improve your financial status. Avoiding excesses and focussing on health may become the key factors in attaining total fitness. Someone that you had trusted at work may belie your trust. Personally, you will find the family front most peaceful, allowing you to do your own thing. An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Doing well in academics is a foregone conclusion for some.

Love Focus: Your love life needs rekindling, so get on the job right away!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Improved earnings will help bring some luxury items within reach. Excellent prospects in a new business venture are foreseen. A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use. Differences with spouse or a family elder should be tactfully taken care of. Travelling may not be on your mind, but don’t disappoint others. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. Academically, you fare well as your efforts succeed.

Love Focus: Weigh your words before you speak on the relationship front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Expenditures will remain in check, as you go all out to cut corners. A senior’s expectation may require you to devote extra hours at work. An outing with family in the evening is much indicated. Keep yourself prepared for an impromptu business trip. Returns from property is likely to raise your expectations. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to have a better understanding about each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

