Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 6, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 06:37 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will succeed in persuading a family elder to undertake a pilgrimage. You will welcome the change that travel is likely to bring. Some of you may add to your list of properties. Delay in some legal work can cause concern.

Financial security is assured and will bring happiness on the domestic front. A competitive situation on the professional or academic front may find you holding your own. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit. Family will appear most responsive to your needs.

Love Focus: An opportunity to be with lover is likely to be availed by some.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spouse may not be able to devote much time to you. Those wanting to travel for fun may need to postpone it. Keeping hooked on the academic front is important at this juncture. You can become popular in your social circle. You will manage to plan your expenditure accurately and keep within the budget. You will need to chart the future course of action on the career front. Following a celebrity’s fitness routine is likely to benefit you manage your health goals.

Love Focus: The one you love is likely to reciprocate the similar vibes.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A trip to someplace nearby is on the cards. An excellent day for matters related to property. It is best not to stay with someone indefinitely as your presence can be resented. You are like to excel on the professional or academic front. An item bought is likely to give complete value for money. Coming back in shape may become your priority now. Family is likely to support your experimental side.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be most comforting.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may need to keep a track of a family youngster. A trip is likely to materialise for some, but not when they want it! Don’t seal any deal on property today. A luxury item is likely to be bought soon. Things turn favourable at work, as your contribution gets acknowledged. There is good chance of getting a loaned amount back. Efforts will be required to keep good health.

Love Focus: A perfect romantic evening can get spoiled due to lover’s moodiness.

Lucky Colour: Marron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family youngster may require your motivation to give his or her best in a competition. A change in vacation plan is possible. Some good news can be expected on the property front. You can be praised for conducting an event without any glitches. Hiring expert hands at work will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to get your money’s worth in a transaction. Taking up a new fitness regime is possible for some.

Love Focus: You can feel a bit frustrated at lover’s indifference to your romantic overtures.

Lucky Colour : Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you will soon become earning members of your family. A good bargain is foreseen on the property front. A break in your busy schedule will be most welcome. Some of you are likely to realise the folly of your ways and make amends. Wasteful expenditure will need to be curbed. A problem at workplace may take more time in solving, than anticipated. You will be able to focus on a recurring health problem and cure it.

Love Focus: Those in love will have to muster courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A youngster can make you feel wanted and may even become a source of entertainment. Some of you may stand to gain on the property front. Spending time with a relation or an old friend will be most enjoyable. A friend or associate is likely to come forward and help you financially. This is a perfect time for you to look beyond on the career front. Those unwell will show marked improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Persuasiveness will be much needed in winning love!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone in the family may not feel good and ask for your attention. Construction of a house may be taken up by some. This is the time to reap the benefits of deeds done in the past. You are likely to be made in charge of an important event or project. A loan given in good faith will be returned in good faith too, without any reminders! Excellent health is indicated. You are likely to do well for yourself on the professional front.

Love Focus: This is not the day to suggest something intimate to lover.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A decision on the property front will be in your favour. You are always on your feet to help out others. Some of you can expect a boost in your quality of life.

Money will not be a problem, as you manage to increase your earning. Your untiring efforts at work are likely to be acknowledged. Maintaining a regular routine will soon find you fit as a fiddle. Your ideas on the home front will be smoothly implemented.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. Good news awaits some on the property front. You have a way to impress people; the reason why they get attracted to you! Good earning avenues appear on the horizon. You will manage to continue your workout schedule and do well on the fitness front. Pending issues may take much of your time at work today.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears rosy as you meet an ideal match.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. You will finally become the owner of a property you have invested your money in. Your reputation is set to soar today in both professional and social circles. Your helpful nature can come in for praise. A healthy bank balance will give you added confidence. Lifestyle adopted by you will keep you fit. A golden opportunity is just round the corner for those seeking a suitable job.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. This is the perfect time to showcase your talents and win over those who matter. Good days are here again! You will maintain a strict dietary control. Your financial situation looks bright and is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. You are likely to boost your professional reputation by becoming an ideal team player for a project.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

