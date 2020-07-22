e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Through blogging, I got the opportunity to be acquainted with people who are equally or more passionate about food: Ayush Chudiwala

Through blogging, I got the opportunity to be acquainted with people who are equally or more passionate about food: Ayush Chudiwala

Blogger and food influencer, Ayush Chudiwala, whose Instagram page @hungerpangs_mumbai has over 66.5k followers on Instagram, says food is his first love.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:08 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Ayush Chudiwala started his page in October 2015, and since then, he has made it a full-fledged business.
         

Even until 10 years ago, smartphones and a constant internet connection which allowed us to be in touch with everyone 24/7 was unimaginable. But in less than a decade, things have changed drastically for the internet world especially in India. With technologies and 4G connections in every house now, it is safe to say that our lifestyle has also changed to an extent.

But another interesting thing that the internet gave birth to was a whole new industry of business and advertising – popularly known as digital marketing. Influencers and bloggers and Instagram and Facebook businesses are booming like never before and, food blogger Ayush Chudiwala is happy with this development. Chudiwala’s food page on Instagram called @hungerpangs_mumbai has over 66.5k followers and even though, it has turned into a full-fledged business now, he says “the sole purpose of starting my page was to reach out to as many food enthusiasts as possible and share my experience with utmost authenticity”.

 

Chudiwala was born into a family that loves food, and so, for him, food has always been his first love. When he was in college, he would ensure that out of the fixed allowance that he would get from home for his expenses, he would save some money and try out new cuisines and dishes. “Soon, I happily bagged the label of an expert, who was reached out for recommendations by friends and family. That’s exactly the time when I decided to start the journey of Hungerpangs_mumbai (October 2015). I was very clear with my inputs as well the outputs with respect to the page. And eventually, with the consistency and hard work, the page became popular with the audience and within a period of six months, it earned a good number of viewers and that led to invitations by restaurants, for authentic reviews that would help audience to know the place better before visiting or trying,” says Chudiwala.

The blogger adds that this journey has been special for him and he has since, expanded his horizon as well. “Through blogging, I got the opportunity to be acquainted with people who are equally or more passionate about food. I got to spend time with really talented chefs such as Sarah Todd, Gary Mehigan, Rakhee Vaswani, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjeev Kapoor, Harpal Singh Sokhi, and many others from across the country, and relished their signature dishes,” says Chudiwala.

 

He adds that the digital boom in India has led to a lot of positive things. “Currently estimated at 574 million, the number of monthly active internet users in India has grown by 24% over 2019, thanks to the Covid-19-induced lockdown that has forced people to stay indoors. Be it social media, surfing for data on Google, making purchases, or streaming content online, India has transformed this medium into a full-fledged market. This market has flourished into creating digital marketing as a prime source of bringing a large percent of business online with its promising ability to create a global network and grow even the small businesses internationally,” explains Chudiwala.

