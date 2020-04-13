Yoga, amla juice and healthy meals: How Tamannaah Bhatia stays fit during quarantine

more-lifestyle

All of us have been using the time which we have got during the quarantine in learning new skills. While some of us have been trying (and struggling) to finally cook something on our own instead of depending upon food delivery apps, others have been brushing up on their creative skills. Bollywood is no different from us, with actors using their time to learn to play musical instruments and converting their homes into mini gyms.

One of the actors who has been regularly posting her activities on Instagram is Tamannaah Bhatia. Recently she also made Amla juice at home. Amla, known as Indian gooseberry, is a great source of vitamin C, calcium and iron. Amla has various other benefits too, like being good for the hair and skin. But it isn’t only popular in Indian homes, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Sophia Vergara have also made it part of their routine.

As far as Tamannaah is concerned, she has been following a healthy way of life all throughout the lockdown. She has also been sharing her workout routine on Instagram. Yoga is another age-old Indian practice which the actor has been regular with, which could be the secret behind her glowing skin.

We can certainly take inspiration from her in how to maintain and improve our health and fitness levels even though we are stuck at home without the opportunity to go to the gym or even play any sports outside. Quarantine is a time which we can use to monitor our diet and fitness routine so that once it is over, we come out as healthy individuals who are in control of their overall well being.

