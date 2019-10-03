e-paper
1,449 cases of cheque bouncing, worth ₹214.5 crore, cleared

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special Lok Adalat (people’s court) cleared 1,449 cases of cheque bouncing worth ₹214.54 crore, listed in the city’s various metropolitan magistrate courts.

“As per the guidelines given by the HC, we have organised the special Lok Adalat throughout Maharashtra, at 34 district headquarters and 305 talukas. The purpose of a special Lok Adalat is not just to settle matters, but to bring the parties together in a win-win situation,” said Shrikant Kulkarni, secretary, Maharashtra legal service authority, who presided over the special Lok Adalat.

According to Kulkarni, in most cases, there is no intention of the parties to dishonour the cheques. He said that it is because of conferring circumstances and financial crises they cannot honour the cheques and ultimately face prosecution.

“Compromise is the best solution, where both parties sit together to interact and settle the amount in a manner which is acceptable to both, and the litigation also ends,” said Kulkarni.

The special Lok Adalat is set for cases under section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, where a panel hears the cases and resolves them amicably. The judgment of a Lok Adalat is final and binding upon all parties and cannot be challenged before any court.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST

