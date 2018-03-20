1,584 booked in five days for travelling in coaches for disabled on Mumbai locals

In the past five days, the Government Railway Police (GRP) officers caught 1,584 able-bodied passengers travelling in compartments reserved for disabled commuters.

Of these, 719 were charged under sections 91 and section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, while 571 were charged under the section 155 (1) of the Railway Act which attracts a fine of Rs500.

Remaining 294 persons were booked under the Mumbai Police Act based on written complaints from disabled commuters. GRP officers conducted the drive after instructions from Railway police commissioner Niket Kaushik after the police received several complaints of disabled commuters. “We wanted to redress the problem of disabled commuters and prevent able-bodied people from travelling in coaches reserved for disabled commuters,” said Kaushik.

As part of the drive, 17 teams were set up comprising GRP officials from every police station. Each team of five officers were stationed outside the disabled commuters’ compartments on all three lines. Officers said since the offence of travelling in a disabled compartment is non-cognisable, the persons who are caught, are notified to be present in the court later. “Mostly such offenders are caught at Dadar, Kurla, CST, Churchgate, Borivali and Andheri,” said a GRP official.