1.7 lakh FYJC seats vacant after three admission rounds

More than 1.70 lakh first year junior college seats (FYJC) remain vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after three regular admission rounds, according to data from the state education department.

Of these, more than 1.24 lakh are general category seats and 43,258 are quota seats (reserved for minority and other categories) left vacant. These seats will not be open for all students in upcoming rounds.

But there are only around 40,000 students yet to secure their admission in any college, hinting at a large number of vacant seats after regular rounds are completed.

“Students can see the vacant seats and change their preferences on the basis of cut-offs in the third round. Surrendered quota seats are now added to the general pool, which would benefit students,” said an official from the education department.

To modify their admission preferences, students can fill in an online form by August 10 for the special merit list (which will be released on August 14). The remaining seats will then be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis, starting August 20.

“The government has granted permissions for additional divisions and new colleges in MMR,” said the principal of a suburban college on the condition of anonymity.

“With the demand concentrated only in some top colleges, there are no takers for hundreds of seats in others,” he said.

