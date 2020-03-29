1 booked, 1 held for spreading fake messages regarding Covid-19 cases

mumbai

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:01 IST

Khar police on Sunday registered an case against an unknown person for circulating fake message saying an employee of a chemist shop was infected with coronavirus, on social media platforms. An FIR was registered after the chemist shop owner approached Khar police to register a complaint. A police officer said, “Following the complaint, we found that the message was baseless as the employee has not contracted the disease.”

In a similar case, DN Nagar police arrested a person for spreading rumours through social media that a doctor had died of the disease, thus spreading panic among society members.