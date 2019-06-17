1 year on, murder of wine shop owner in Goregaon unsolved

A year after Sajnish Singh Chawla, 47, a wine shop owner, was shot dead and robbed of ₹4 lakh by two men in Goregaon (East) while returning home, the police have been unable to find the killers. However, his family said they are satisfied with the efforts taken by the police and are hopeful that one day they will bring the murderers to justice.

The police said they still hope to arrest the culprits and that they have not given up.

On June 10, 2018, around 12.20am, Chawla and his colleague Kamlesh Yadav, 35, were returning home after closing the wine shop in Goregaon (East). Metres away from the shop, two masked men approached them.

A Vanrai police official said, “One man shot Chavla from behind on his head and took the bag.” Yadav, who was walking behind Chavla at some distance, escaped unhurt. The killers then quietly walked towards the Goregaon railway station. Police checked the CCTV camera footages in and around the vicinity but got no leads after seeing them nearing the railway station.

Chawla is survived by his wife and two teenage children. The wine shop is now run by Chawla’s elder brother, Sumit Chawla, 50. Sumit said, “It is unfortunate that the case remains unsolved. But I have kept a close tab on the investigations and I must say that the Vanrai police took real efforts to crack the case. They sent teams out of the state a few times. For six months they did everything they could. All the doubts I raised were cleared by them.”

A police officer from Vanrai police station said, “After the incident we have become more vigilant. Also, after the incident more CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras have come up in the area, which come in handy for other cases. We will find the accused and we have not given up.”

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 03:07 IST