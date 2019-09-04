12 puppies beaten to death in city, 4 suspects at large

mumbai

Twelve stray puppies aged around two months were allegedly brutally beaten to death by four unidentified people, in Goregaon recently.

The Goregaon police said two CCTV cameras had captured images of four people who were near the spot. The police said they are trying to identify the suspects with the help of local residents. “No arrest has been made yet. Probe is on,” said Harish Goswami, senior inspector.

According to the Goregaon police, a member of Bombay Animal Rights Trust, Vijay Mohnani, approached them with a complaint. Mohnani told police that a fellow member, Swapnil Patel, on August 28 spotted puppies of three dogs in Jawahar Nagar and to save them from the rain, he had shifted them to under a small tent on a footpath. When Patel visited them the next night, he found 10 of them dead, while two could hardly move. Ashley Packiam, an animal activist, said another two dead puppies were found under a car parked nearby.

“Some schoolchildren who were passing by were disturbed by the condition of the puppies, so they disposed of the two bodies in a nullah,” said Packiam. The remaining puppies were cremated after their post-mortems at the Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Parel (BSPCA).

The police have booked the suspects under sections 429 of the Indian Penal Code and 11 (1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Meanwhile, the trust has also announced a cash reward of Rs25,000 if any person could help identify the animal killers to the Goregaon police.

