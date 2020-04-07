160 of CM’s security staff quarantined

mumbai

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:59 IST

Over 160 members of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery’s security staff have been quarantined in the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh building in Bandra (East) and swab samples have been taken for coronavirus testing, said a civic health official.

The decision was taken after a tea seller close to Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Kalanagar, tested positive on Monday. He was admitted to Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

“Around 160 staffers in the CM’s security squad who possibly came in contact with the tea seller have been quarantined for necessary tests,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“However there is no need to panic; this is our procedure in the protocol to identify possible high-risk and low-risk contacts to avoid further spread of the disease,” she said. Shah did not confirm whether any member of Thackeray’s family will also be tested for Covid-19.

Following this development, the state government has replaced all staffers deployed at Matoshree and asked that all employees’ temperature be checked daily.

The civic body has also identified four high-risk contacts of the tea seller, including a six months old baby.

As a precautionary measure, the security staff of Union minister of state for social justice, Ramdas Athawale were replaced on Tuesday Samvidhan’ bungalow, Athawale’s residence, is also in the same locality of Bandra (East).