2 Class 9 boys save 7-year-old as she tries to alight moving train in Mumbai

A seven-year-old girl, who was about to jump off a Neral-bound train, was saved by two Class 9 students on Saturday. The girl had panicked after seeing her mother jump off the train at Dadar because her husband had been left behind.

The two boys, Ismail Shaikh and Mohammed Shaikh, were returning home at the time of the incident. The GRP officers at Dadar station said the girl, Saisha, was travelling with her mother Marina, father Rupesh Sharman Rai, a 37-year-old Indian Navy employee, and a relative. The family had reached Dadar to board a train to Neral from where they were going to Matheran. At 10.50am, Marina and Saisha boarded the train, but owing to the crowd, Rai and the relative could not get in. Marina panicked and jumped off the running train, but was not injured.

Prasad Pandhare, senior inspector, said Saisha began crying and was about to follow Marina. “Saisha was about to jump when the boys held her.”

They pulled the chain and Saisha was handed over to the GRP at Matunga. “The boys showed great courage and saved my daughter,” said Rai. The boys said it was just a reflex on their part and they just thought of the girl’s life.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 23:31 IST