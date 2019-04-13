2 Nigerians assault 2 cops in Mumbai, 1 held

A police sub inspector (PSI) and a police constable were allegedly assaulted by two Nigerians in the early hours of Saturday, in Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East). Both policemen sustained injuries.

One of the attackers fled the spot while the other Nigerian Kukudu Ayyaz, 26, was arrested under sections 333 (causing grievous hurt to a public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Police recovered cocaine worth ₹2.20 lakh from Ayyaz.

According to the police, at around 1.30am on Saturday, PSI Avdhut Wadikar and constable Bhabad were conducting a police patrol in the Royal Palms area of Aarey Colony along with their detection staff. The police were in a private vehicle. Near Emerald Club, they spotted the two Nigerians and stopped to question them.

During the questioning, one of the Nigerians punched Wadikar in the face, breaking two of his front teeth, and assaulted Bhabad.

Wadikar then called the Aarey Colony police station – to which he and Bhabad are attached – and two more policemen were sent to the spot, said senior inspector Vijayalaxmi Hiremath of Aarey Colony police station.

While one of the Nigerians was able to flee, the police were able to arrest Ayyaz and recover 22 grams of cocaine from him. Hiremath said Ayyaz was brought to the Aarey Colony police station and has been placed under arrest.

