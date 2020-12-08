2008 Malegaon blast case: Forensic lab fails to return evidence sent for examination

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:00 IST

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Kalina has failed to return articles seized from one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, since 2016. The special court on Monday asked the prosecution to submit a report regarding the piece of evidence in the next hearing.

Around 9.30pm on September 29, 2008, a bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded at Malegaon, killing six people and injuring 101. In April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS). Four years after the investigation, NIA had, on May 13, 2016, filed a charge sheet in the case.

On Monday, NIA was scheduled to examine a material witness in front whom a compact disc containing a voice sample of one of the accused, Ramesh Upadhyay, was seized. The disc had been sent to FSL at Kalina for examination. The examination report was submitted by the lab, however, the disc remained with them.

Further, the same witness was present for the process of personal search of another accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi. The articles seized from him were also sent to Kalina for forensic examination but were not returned to NIA.

The witness was required to identify these articles before the court but was unable to do so since FSL had not returned them. In the absence of the articles, the court had to return the witness and directed the prosecution to bring him when the items were recovered.

The court asked the prosecution to follow up with the lab and report on why the evidence was not returned sooner.