2013 robbery: 4 men sentenced to 7 yrs in jail

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:52 IST

A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced four accused, including two house help, caught while trying to rob a house after tying up the family members to seven years’ imprisonment.

The four convicts are Naresh Singh, 34; Kamlesh Saha, 24; Ganesh Thapa, 29; and Krushna Saha alias Desai, 25. Of the four, Singh had introduced Saha and Desai to the complainant. Thapa, the prosecution claimed, was part of the group and was a native of Nepal.

According to the case registered with Vile Parle police, Naresh Singh had recommended Desai for domestic help at the house of the complainant, Suketu Shah, a building contractor.

The prosecution said few days before the incident, Desai had taken sick leave and recommended Saha as his replacement till he recovers. Shah had made arrangement to sleep for the servant in his house.

The incident took place on December 21, 2013, when the complainant and his family were sleeping. Saha opened the door to let the other accused, armed with knives, inside at 3am. The complainant claimed that the accused knocked on the bedroom door and attacked them at knife point.

It was alleged that the accused asked for the keys of lockers and tied the family up. However, the family had managed to contact the police following which the police entered the house using windows and caught the four men from the spot while on the act. Seeking punishment, public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil argued that the accused were identified by the complainant and his family and were caught red-handed by the police.