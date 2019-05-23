2015 drug haul case: Ex-cop seeks action against investigators

Suhas Gokhale, a former senior police inspector from the anti-narcotics cell (ANC), who was booked for helping alleged drug supplier Shashikala ‘Baby’ Patankar in connection with 2015 drug haul case, has sought action against the investigating officers for ‘vexatious’ prosecution.

Gokhale on Wednesday moved an application before the special court set up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The applicant submits that the prosecution has committed an offence under section 58 [2] of the NDPS Act, whereby the applicant has been maliciously arrested and prosecuted by giving false information. That despite having a negative chemical analysis report, he was arrested giving false reasons,” reads Gokhale’s application.

Gokhale was arrested in May 2015 by the Mumbai crime branch along with four other ANC officers for allegedly helping Patankar evade arrest. The case was termed the biggest drug haul after mephedrone (MD) was banned in 2015. As per the prosecution’s case, Patankar was accused of supplying 122kg MD to Dharmaraj Kalokhe, a constable posted at Marine Drive police station. The Satara police had recovered five bags allegedly containing 110kg MD from Kalokhe’s house in March 2015 and later 12kgs MD from his cupboard at the police station, following which a case was registered against him and Patankar.

The forensic report of the samples of the seized substance confirmed they were negative for MD, but the prosecution sought resampling and retesting. The second report was also negative. Meanwhile, the police arrested Gokhale and other officers. The report was received in March following which the prosecution was told to submit a final report.

