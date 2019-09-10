22-year-old dies in slab collapse at Dongri

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:57 IST

A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after a slab of an under construction building collapsed on them at Dongri’s first flank road on Monday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the victim, Abdur Rashid, and Shhabbir Shaikh were working at the site when the incident was reported around 11.30am.

BMC officials said prima facie it appears that the construction was being carried out illegally.

“There was some leakage at the construction site where five labourers were deployed. During the fixing work, a slab crashed on the labourers after which two were injured,” a BMC official said. Rashid and Shaikh were rushed to the JJ Hospital, where Rashid was declared dead on arrival and Shaikh is in critical condition.

Two months ago, a residential building in Dongri, Kesarbai Mansion, had collapsed killing 13 and injuring more than 10 people. There are 499 buildings in the city that are in extremely dangerous conditions owing to their dilapidated status, and require immediate vacating of the same by the tenants, BMC has said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:16 IST