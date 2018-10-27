23-year-old daughter of actress stalked, former driver held

The Juhu police arrested a man is in his late twenties on Friday for allegedly stalking and harassing the 23-year-old daughter of a Bollywood actress.

According to police, the accused, used to work as a driver for the actress and her husband, but was sacked a few months ago. Police said the man tried to get in touch with the actress and her husband, but when they did not respond, he started contacting their daughter.

Police said the accused kept messaging her for a job and even stalked her.

A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the man started sending her inappropriate messages and asked her to marry him. “The victim ignored his messages, thinking he will stop on his own. The accused was also warned by her parents to not call their daughter,” he said. Police said the accused later started following her.

“The girl once spotted him following her car through the rear-view mirror. When she stepped out of the car, she saw him making an inappropriate gesture with his hand. She then approached the police, after which a first information report (FIR) was registered recently,” said the officer.

Police said an officer then called the accused and posed as a potential employer. The officer offered him a job and asked him to come to a specific location, where a trap was laid to arrest him. The man was produced in a local court on Saturday. Police said that they will be using the messages and his call record as evidence and will further investigate the case.

