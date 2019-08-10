23-year-old foreigner arrested with cocaine worth ₹3 crore in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested a 23-year-old Ghanaian and seized 500 grams of cocaine from him. The cocaine is estimated to be worth ₹3 crore.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under different sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by Azad Maiden police.

The foreign national has been identified as Frank John, who is from Ghana and was living in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. John was apprehended late at night, on August 9 in south Mumbai.

“While patrolling near Karnak Bridge at Pydhonie, our team noticed the foreign national. The patrolling team checked him thoroughly and found in his possession 500 grams of cocaine worth ₹3 crore in the market. He was about to distribute the contraband material to some local peddlers,” said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC.

The police are investigating whether John has links to any international drugs cartel.

“We are further checking his identity documents and passport to verify if he entered India on a business visa or as a sportsperson. Usually these foreign nationals come for business purposes and get involved in drugs trafficking. We are further investigating to track down the international route used by traffickers to bring contraband material in Mumbai and their local supply chain in Mumbai,” said a police officer involved in investigating the case. This the sixth cocaine bust in the city in the past two months. In July alone, there were four arrests following seizure of cocaine.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:58 IST