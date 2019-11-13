e-paper
244 passengers of Mum-bound Air India flight stuck in Dubai

mumbai Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:09 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
A total of 244 passengers of Air India flight A912 to Mumbai have been stranded in Dubai for more than 24 hours after a technical glitch forced the aircraft to return from the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday. The passengers were deplaned safely at the Dubai airport in an hour. The flight is scheduled to depart at 6.30am (IST) on Wednesday.

The Dreamliner that took off at 4.20am was approaching Muscat when the crew discovered the glitch. “The aircraft had crossed the Gulf of Oman, but due to pressurisation issues,the captain decided to return. As the problem was identified by the crew on time, no inconvenience was caused to the passengers on board,” said a source from Mumbai airport.

“Engineers from the airline will be flying to Dubai with necessary material to rectify the fault in the grounded aircraft,” said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

When asked the reason for not accommodating stranded passengers in the flight scheduled at night , an airline official said, “Passengers could not be adjusted in the alternative flight owing to the load.”

Lower pressure at high altitude reduces oxygen tension in the lungs and subsequently in the brain, leading to difficulties in thinking, vision, and
ultimately loss of consciousness and death. This is called
hypoxia.

On September 20, 2018, 30 passengers aboard a Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight suffered mid-air nose and ear bleeding after the crew allegedly forgot to put on a key switch, causing the cabin pressure to drop.

