25-year-old dies after falling off crowded local train in Dombivli

A 25-year-old man died after falling off an over crowded local in Dombivli. The incident took place between Diva and Kopar stations during morning peak hours on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Rajnish Singh, had boarded the 8:40am fast CSMT local from Dombivli station. Co-passengers alerted the authorities about the incident, following which the Government Railway Police arrived at the spot, near Bhopar Nala.

"Rajnish was a resident of Manpada, Dombivli. He was taken to a near by hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed about the incident. An accidental death report has also been filed," said G C Hiremath, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP.

“This is the third such incident since last year, and yet no measures have been taken by the Central Railway,” said a citizen activist from Dombivli.