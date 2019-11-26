27-year-old man from Pune held for raping lawyer in inebriated state

mumbai

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:56 IST

The Malabar Hill police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Pune resident, Sanket Deshmukh, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman lawyer.

The accused and survivor met at a party organised by a common friend. According to the police, the woman got drunk at the party and the accused offered to drop her home. He then took her to a flat in Kanjurmarg , where he raped her, said police.

On realising what had happened, the woman approached the Malabar Hill police station and filed a complaint. The case was later transferred to the Kanjurmarg police station.

Ganjanan Taple, senior inspector, Kanjurmarg police station, said an investigation was underway.

The arrested accused, identified as Sanket Deshmukh, a resident of Pune, came to Mumbai recently in search of a job. “Both of them were under the influence of alcohol,” said a police officer. “The next day, when the woman claimed she had been raped, Deshmukh tried to convince her that the incident was a mistake,” said the officer.

The Malabar Hill police have registered the case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Deshmukh from Ghatkopar.